It's Adele's world, we're just living in it. Last night, the best-selling singer took to the stage in studio 8H to perform "When We Were Young" live on Saturday Night Live. It was everything we hoped it would be and more.
Wearing a brown suede-fringed dress that hit below her calf and simple black pumps, she cut an impressive and fashionable figure. Her hair was perfectly coiffed, her eyeliner had an extra bump of glitter, and her nails were varnished in a complementary shade of brown. To quote the singer's lyrics, "It was just like a movie, it was just like a song."
Proving that we are all Adele, the moment she hits the song's soaring high note came like a breath of relief. It was followed by her doing a little dance, pointing to someone in the balcony as she sang "...when we were young."
Her blockbuster pipes were on full display during "Hello." Watch her go all-in on the performance below, belting it like we only hope we can do in the shower. Basically, this performance will forever stop us from attempting to karaoke "Hello."
If that didn't impress you enough, check out Adele's isolated vocals on the track. They are actually mind-blowing.
The British diva is having quite a week, with the release of her album, 25, breaking sales records, melting hearts, and saving Thanksgiving. Three cheers to more Adele this holiday season!
