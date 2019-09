Adele is all things to all people, this we know . But did you know she can save Thanksgiving? SNL brings us Aidy Bryant as your racist aunt, Kate McKinnon as your out-of-touch grandmother, and Beck Bennett as your mustachioed and uptight father figure. When talk of ISIS, racism, and equality get too heated, the youngest member of the family (a girl who is about 12), slips over to the CD player and hits play. Watch as the dulcet tones of "Hello" take everyone out of themselves and turn them into one person: Adele. Props to props for its use of Adele's fingernails and shoutout to McConaughey for slipping into a few scenes to give us an idea of what a really creepy, mustached Adele would look like.File under: It's funny because it's true. We're all just gearing up to talk about the new Adele album this Thanksgiving — it may be the only common ground we have with some family members.