Why You Won’t See The Kardashians At LAX Anymore

The Board of Airport Commissioners voted on Thursday that the rich and famous need their own lounge and terminal at LAX. The new 43,750-foot terminal, which will be built and organized by celebrity security firm Gavin de Becker & Associates, is slated to open within the next six to eight months. It will allow stars to be completely separate from the rest of us, with their own private parking, drop-off zones, lounges, check-ins, and shuttles to take them to their gates.
Why all the fuss, you might ask? Well, it appears some travelers just can't control themselves around their favorite Kardashian or celebrity. The swarming paparazzi don't help, either.
Also, chartering private jets all the time adds up, and sometimes, even Kylie Jenner flies commercial.
We have to admit though, the biggest bummer is that we won't be able to see the glitterati's latest in-transit ensembles. Or, those moments when someone like Emma Watson wears pajamas on the plane and gets away with it — because she's flawless.
Why all the fuss, you might ask? Well, it appears some travelers just can't control themselves around their favorite Kardashian or celebrity. The swarming paparazzi don't help, either.
Also, chartering private jets all the time adds up, and sometimes, even Kylie Jenner flies commercial.
We have to admit though, the biggest bummer is that we won't be able to see the glitterati's latest in-transit ensembles. Or, those moments when someone like Emma Watson wears pajamas on the plane and gets away with it — because she's flawless.
Advertisement