Gwen Stefani Had No Idea Who Blake Shelton Was Until She Hosted The Voice

It turns out that Gwen Stefani, like many modern women, met her significant other at work. The singer and her new paramour, Blake Shelton, have quickly become a much-loved music-industry couple since confirming their romance just a few weeks ago. Fellow pop star and The Voice alum Christina Aguilera called the pairing "awesome!" and country music lovers everywhere are eagerly awaiting the new song that Stefani and Shelton have reportedly written together. And we all have The Voice to thank for it.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, Stefani reveals that she had "never heard of" Shelton until they were on The Voice together. The duo may have been adorably flirting on camera all season, but "I didn’t even know who he was before I was on the show," Stefani told Ellen. "I didn't. I hadn’t. I’m an OC girl. Like, what would I know?"
Stefani's charming revelation came after Ellen teased the singer, saying Gwen seemed "more relaxed...more playful as the season goes on" — as a picture of Stefani perched atop Shelton's lap on one of The Voice 's judges' chairs appeared on the monitor behind them. "Ride em’ cowboy!" Stefani good-naturedly responded, before going on to praise Shelton's musical repertoire. "He knows every single '80s song," she declared happily. "He literally is a musical jukebox. He knows everything about music; it's crazy."
Both Stefani and Shelton have ended marriages this year. Shelton split from country star Miranda Lambert in July, and Stefani's recent breakup from Gavin Rossdale led to one beautifully emotional new song that we can't help but think is destined to become a breakup anthem on par with her iconic mid-'90s number, "Don't Speak."
But despite being smack-dab in the middle of the post-divorce rumor mill, Stefani told Ellen that she is "having lots of fun" — and if her Voice co-host is part of the reason for that, then hey, we're all for it.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, Stefani reveals that she had "never heard of" Shelton until they were on The Voice together. The duo may have been adorably flirting on camera all season, but "I didn’t even know who he was before I was on the show," Stefani told Ellen. "I didn't. I hadn’t. I’m an OC girl. Like, what would I know?"
Stefani's charming revelation came after Ellen teased the singer, saying Gwen seemed "more relaxed...more playful as the season goes on" — as a picture of Stefani perched atop Shelton's lap on one of The Voice 's judges' chairs appeared on the monitor behind them. "Ride em’ cowboy!" Stefani good-naturedly responded, before going on to praise Shelton's musical repertoire. "He knows every single '80s song," she declared happily. "He literally is a musical jukebox. He knows everything about music; it's crazy."
Both Stefani and Shelton have ended marriages this year. Shelton split from country star Miranda Lambert in July, and Stefani's recent breakup from Gavin Rossdale led to one beautifully emotional new song that we can't help but think is destined to become a breakup anthem on par with her iconic mid-'90s number, "Don't Speak."
But despite being smack-dab in the middle of the post-divorce rumor mill, Stefani told Ellen that she is "having lots of fun" — and if her Voice co-host is part of the reason for that, then hey, we're all for it.
Advertisement