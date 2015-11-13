Christina Aguilera Has Very Strong Feelings About Gwen's New Love

From one powerhouse pop star to another, a boyfriend blessing. Christina Aguilera vocalized her support for the budding love between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. At a Los Angeles charity event on Thursday night, Aguilera shared her thoughts about the new relationship, PerezHilton reports. "Awesome! I've known Gwen for a really long time. We went to each others' kids birthday parties, we share the same management, and Blake I know now from the show." The show she's talking about, of course, is The Voice, where the brand-new couple first met — and where Aguilera was once a coach.
The singer had kind words for both Stefani and Shelton — saying, "The two of them are both great people" — but she really raved about her longtime friend and fellow single mom. "Gwen's such a great mother and a hard-working mother, too!" Aguilera said of the "Used to Love You" singer. "It's not easy to juggle The Voice and music and children — it takes a strong woman." Aguilera, who went through a divorce herself, sympathizes with Stefani, who recently split from husband Gavin Rossdale. "I do know what it's like to go through a divorce myself, and it's tough!" the supportive songstress added.
Aguilera's words of advice for the lovebirds, who are facing heavy tabloid scrutiny and both weathering high-profile breakups? Keep it fun, and do what makes you happy. "I keep telling them both to stay strong and have fun! Divorce and life is hard enough!" She added, "If you find someone who makes you happy, you gotta go for it. So they deserve it and they deserve to be happy!" We couldn't have said it better ourselves. And that's the right attitude for anyone going through a tough time — even if the world isn't watching.
