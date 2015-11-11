Though Gwen Stefani’s love life seems to be pretty cut-and-dried, a couple of radio interviews she did today have cast things in a more nuanced light.
First, Gwen chatted with KISS FM’s JoJo Wright about the end of her marriage to Gavin Rossdale and how it sparked her creatively.
"I had been writing because my life blew up," she told Wright. "Everybody knows that my life blew up last February. I'd just been dealing with that. Unexpected. I was going along, thinking that was going to be the rest of my life, and it's not. I don't know what happened."
The Voice coach said that there was one specific evening that triggered the divorce proceedings and really launched her into writing songs.
"There was one night, the epicenter of the whole thing -- that's the most I can say about that -- and the next day I wrote the chorus to 'Used to Love You,'" Stefani said to Wright. "But I didn't know it was 'Used to Love You.' I just had written all this stuff and it had happened to be in there buried in a bunch of lyrics that I had written."
Gwen, who opened up to Ryan Seacrest last week, discussed her feelings about alleged new beau Blake Shelton on a different radio show. Though the pair wrote a country song together, their relationship hasn’t been as straightforward as we all thought.
"This is what I'll say about that: I never said nothin' about being in a new relationship," Gwen said in her appearance on San Diego, Calif.'s 93.3 FM’s Frankie and Geena Morning Show. "I don't know who said that but somebody did, and then my kid came in last night to tell me about it. That's how crazy my life is. People can just say whatever they want and then they can just believe it. My truth is 'Used to Love You,' that's the song. That's what I said and I feel really fine about sharing that, and I feel honored to share it. But, I mean, all the other stuff is just craziness. I mean, literally craziness. Hilarious. Hilarious!"
We’ve all been there. We get out of a relationship and our friends immediately want to start pairing us off with whomever they see us talking to on Facebook. Except Gwen has to talk to Blake on The Voice and Stefani’s people are in the media saying that she’s, in fact, dating him.
Also, they went to CMA after parties together. Also, they were spotted holding hands in public.
This is like when someone tries to become Facebook official with you and you're like, "Oh... I didn't even see the notification... I never use Facebook." But then you're totally Instagramming brunch pics. We're with you Gwen. Keep it casual. Gwen knows when that hotline bling, it can only mean one thing.
