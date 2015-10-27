You're breaking our hearts, Gwen. Matt Lauer put singer Gwen Stefani on the spot this morning on the Today show with questions about her divorce. Stefani appeared alongside her fellow coaches on The Voice, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Pharrell Williams. After talking to Shelton about his marital split (the country singer announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert this summer), Lauer turned to Stefani. "Your personal life has been in the headlines," Lauer noted. "Are fans misinterpreting something here or is it all right there in front of us in terms of the meaning of the song?" Lauer is, of course, referring to Gwen's sad new single "Used to Love You."
"Put me on the spot!" Stefani answered. "What I'll say about that is that I've never put a record out where I'm actually going through things in real time," she said, noting that with albums like Tragic Kingdom, the production process usually takes place over a couple of years.
Stefani continued, "I wrote that song like a couple weeks ago, and then I sat in front of a camera in a dressing room randomly not making a video, just to do some video for the screens behind me, and it went out and it's the video and it's like all very real."
Of the outpouring of support she's received from fans, the pop star said, "It's nice to do music and have that support from everybody. I don't know these people, but I feel their energy and their love coming back at me." We knew Stefani was a strong woman, but we're still impressed by her remarkable composure while going through something so difficult under the spotlight.
Stefani released her new surprise single, "Used to Love You," on October 17 and followed up with a music video just days later. The song is assumed to be about estranged husband Gavin Rossdale. The couple called off their marriage in August after 13 years. Just yesterday, Stefani gave a sob-worthy performance of the song on Ellen.
You'll be glad to know that before the end of the segment, Blake Shelton lightened the mood in his usual way, telling Adam Levine, "You look like a sperm cell." Hey, it made Gwen laugh.
