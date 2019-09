Why We Turn A Blind Eye To The Fat Jewish's Behavior

What may be considered Ostrovsky's turning point in the industry, though, is when he staged a fashion show at Milk Studios this past September that shined a spotlight on "Dad Fashion." Many were confused ; others thought it was a joke . But as Vogue wrote in its "review" of the show, his presentation actually "stood out amid the Fashion Week buzz because it featured people of all shapes, sizes, and ethnicities having fun;" that amidst the hoopla of The Fat Jew initiating a runway show, he might have actually done the industry some good."I have been wanting to show at Fashion Week for a long time. I’ve been friends with the people who run Milk and MADE Fashion Week [Ed. note: I reached out to MADE for a comment and they declined]. So I said [to them], let’s do something different," he explains. "The whole thing with fashion is that no one cares. You look at Kanye’s line, for example, and it’s supposed to look like nobody gives a fuck. A lot of fashion is very like, 'I woke up like this' — or at least that’s what they’re going for. But like, the only people who really are waking up like this and not giving a fuck at all are dads. So I really wanted to celebrate them as fashion icons. They’ll wear anything and they’ll own the shit out of it. They’ll wear a free T-shirt from a 5K run from seven years ago and be like, 'Oh, you don’t like it? Fuck you.' And that’s really what fashion is about — just owning it and saying, 'I look good, I don’t care what you think.' But really, people do care what you think...except dads."To cast the show, Ostrovsky found real dads off the streets and off Craigslist , aiming to bring something that fashion seems to often lack: authenticity. Most of the "models" brought their own clothes, too, meaning there were tons of golf vests, baseball caps, and leather loafers involved. The style wasn't what you'd expect, but that wasn't really the point. Instead, it was about delivering the unpredictable, or, as MADE Fashion Week cofounder Jenné Lombardo told The Cut in September, "His keen eye, ability to identify trends, and the high probability that he has fathered a yet-to-be-identified child has always kept him at the forefront of culture."