It might seem unlikely that a man who sports a "hairection" on the daily could be an industry trendsetter, but, in a rare serious moment of reflection, Ostrovsky told me that he had a genuine mission behind his Fashion Week spectacle.



"I wanted to bring in a group of models who had never been to Fashion Week before. I had dads from Queens saying, 'What is this? A whole week of clothes?' It’s that kind of exclusivity that made me want to get different types people involved. Even from a plus-size modelling standpoint, I’m trying to shift the perception a little bit about what kinds of body types are okay to have and learning to own it.



"Just look at how many incredible plus-size female models there are. There are so many of them changing the perception — or at least trying to — of what kind of shapes are okay for a woman to have. But there aren’t that many male versions of that; for guys, I think it’s still like, 'Oh, you have to have abs to your eyeballs.' But I’ve had people come to me and say, 'Thank you for making it okay.' Right now, I feel like I’m one of the only ones who’s pushing forward and saying it’s okay to look however you want. Fashion should be a party for everybody, right?"



The most surprising facet, though, is that an industry so obsessed with personal appearance and exclusivity has welcomed Ostrovsky with open arms, and that there's been a bit of a mutual appreciation for each other's madness.



"The fashion industry thrives on subversion, and Josh is all about that," designer Karen Walker tells Refinery29. "So it was inevitable that he would infiltrate the industry. It's an industry that's obsessed with pop culture and Josh's dominance on Instagram has given him that residence and, in fact, made him a pop culture icon. I don't know any pop culture icons who haven't polarised the audience — including Mother Teresa; Diana, Princess of Wales; Barack Obama; and Coca-Cola. Why not Josh Ostrovsky, as well?"

