Where in the world is Scott Disick? The last time we heard from the reality TV star, he was checking into rehab. And now, after a month of silence, he's posted an adorable photo of his son on social media.
On Tuesday, Disick shared a very cute snap on Instagram that features his son Mason. In the photo, Disick and his son appear to be sitting on a private plane. They both have their arms folded, and 5-year-old Mason is wearing all black everything — like a true member of the extended Kardashian clan.
"Boys trip #killingit," reads the caption.
But the picture has the internet speculating about Disick's whereabouts. It's unclear if the photo is new, or was taken previously and simply reposted to Instagram this week.
Disick checked into rehab at Cliffside Malibu in October for treatment for alcohol and drug use. According to People, Disick has been spotted out and about by the paparazzi since checking into the rehabilitation facility.
The 32-year-old split with Kourtney Kardashian over the summer. And while chances for reconciliation look slim, People reports that Kardashian brings their children for visits.
If Scott Disick is still in rehab, then this Instagram photo only serves as a reminder that there's more at stake for him than just his career and his health — with recovery comes the chance to spend time with his three children.
OPENER IMAGE: KCR/REX Shutterstock/ REX Features.
