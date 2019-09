Paris is still reeling from the attacks that left 129 dead and hundreds more injured on Friday. But across the city, many gathered to hold vigils in remembrance of those who perished. Journalist Martin Weill from the French television program Le Petit Journal was on the scene, interviewing Parisians young and old about their thoughts on the tragedy."We’re so good, we’re so happy, so free…and they’re so frustrated," one teenage girl tells Weill in the video below.Weill and his team also interviewed children on the scene, who are still struggling to comprehend the extent of Friday's events. And their reflections on what happened are particularly heartbreaking, but are also hopeful.One 9-year-old girl, who attended the vigil with her mother, tells the camera, "Well, I’ve been telling myself in my head that there was a war. I don’t like when there’s war. I would love for this to stop. And…that’s it."Weill goes on to ask the girl's mother, "You’re of Muslim identity?… Isn’t it even more difficult to explain to your child that this isn’t your religion?"But the young girls's mother's response is hopeful. "Yes, it’s difficult to explain," she says. "But I tell her about myself and my husband all the time — I’m a Christian and my husband is French — and I tell her that we respect all religions. We don’t have any differences. We must have humanity and not be barbaric in life. That’s it."Will it get better, Weill asks? Her daughter tells the interviewer, "I’m going to try not to have any nightmares tonight. I will try."