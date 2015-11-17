Another father-and-son moment has warmed the soul of the Internet, as a young kid nervously says of the attackers, "Bad guys are not very nice. And we have to be really careful because we have to change houses." The father reassures him that no, they won't have to move. But his son keeps asking questions.



"They have guns, they can shoot us because they're really, really mean," the child frets.



"Yes, they might have guns, but we have flowers," his father answers.



"But the flowers don't do anything," his son protests.



"Of course they do. Look, everyone is putting flowers. It's to fight against the guns."



"For protection?" the son wonders. "And the candles, too?"



"It's so we don't forget the people who left yesterday," the father says.



"So it's to protect us, the flowers and the candles?" the son asks.



"Yes," his dad says.