Certainly, there are significant questions over foreign policy. We must invest in adequate security and we must cut ties with those who only want to do us harm. But social inequalities in France and other European countries have contributed to the growing number of young men (and it is often young men) who are attracted to the promise of brotherhood offered by those keen to exploit their weaknesses. As a country, we also have long-term work to do to improve education, urbanization, and integration on our own soil.



Sometimes we pay a heavy price for freedom, a value that ISIS detests and calls a perversion. But our determination is intact. For the moment, Paris is in mourning. But I strongly believe that Paris and the Parisians will smile and laugh again soon. They are already making their voices heard. They will remain free, and that will be our greatest honor to the dead. We will never surrender or let a group such as ISIS dictate who we should be or how we should live.

