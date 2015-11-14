This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available. For full coverage of the attacks on Paris, click here.
More than 120 people were killed in several attacks across Paris last night, according to France's president, François Hollande. The sudden loss of so many lives has the world reeling. Whether it's hugging a loved one closer, flying flags at half-mast, or visiting a makeshift shrine in cities throughout Europe, the attacks on France are uniting Europeans in mourning.
The New York Times is reporting that French officials have closed several public monuments, including the Eiffel Tower, museums, and libraries. They have also banned public gatherings and instituted three days of mourning. For their part, Parisians are lining up in the streets to donate blood to victims of the attacks.
As visitors to France's Stade de France stadium were being evacuated during the attacks, thousands sang the national anthem in a somber moment. In another moving tribute to the victims today, an unnamed pianist played John Lennon's "Imagine" outside the Bataclan concert hall, one of the main sites of last night's attacks, while visitors laid wreaths of flowers and other mementos.
These scenes, in photos and videos, give us a glimpse into what's happening after the most devastating attack on French soil since WWII.
