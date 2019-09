French President François Hollande spoke out harshly following Friday's devastation: "My dear compatriots. What happened last night in Paris, and in Saint Denis by the Stade de France, is an act of war. France, because it was attacked cowardly, shamelessly, violently, France will be merciless against the barbarians of Daesh [the Islamic State]." World leaders , including President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron, have expressed support and willingness to stand with France as further events unfold.After the death and devastation on Friday, many around the world are asking: Why France? According to the Pew Research Center, France is home to the second-largest population of Muslims in the European Union, second only to Germany.However, French Muslims make up a larger percentage of the country’s population than they do in Germany, comprising 7.5% of the French population. There is also a high rate of immigration from North Africa to France, bringing in immigrants who are often Muslim. Between immigration and birth rates, the Muslim population in France is expected to rise from 4.7 million in 2010 to 6.9 million in 2030, an increase of nearly 150%.