Last night, President Obama quoted France's own motto as he expressed America's readiness to stand with the French nation: "We are reminded in this time of tragedy that the bonds of liberté and égalité and fraternité are not only values that the French people care so deeply about, but they are values that we share. And those values are going to endure far beyond any act of terrorism or the hateful vision of those who perpetrated the crimes this evening."
He is not alone in that sentiment. As news concerning the terrifying events in Paris continues to develop, leaders from across the globe join the president and leaders of American politics in expressing their solidarity with the wounded city.
"We, your German friends, we feel so close to you," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this morning. "We will help you lead the fight against terror, which has done something so unimaginable to you."
Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conveyed his nation's unwavering support, referring to France as Canada's "French cousin" and pledging "all possible assistance." Canada has a large French-speaking minority, and Trudeau, who also shared his shock and sadness via Twitter, made his public statements in the French language.
I am shocked and saddened that so many people have been killed and injured in violent attacks in #Paris. Canada stands with France.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 13, 2015
On the Vatican Radio, Pope Francis condemned the attacks, saying there is "no religious or human justification for it" and admitting that he simply cannot comprehend the motivations behind such horrifying events. “I am close to the people of France, to the families of the victims, and I am praying for all of them. I am moved and I am saddened. I do not understand, these things hard to understand.”
"Your values are our values. Your pain is our pain. Our fight is our fight and together we will defeat these terrorists," said British Prime Minister David Cameron, telling the press gathered outside Downing Street this morning that "we must be prepared for a number of British casualties" and pledging to "redouble our efforts to wipe out this poisonous, extremist ideology."
My message to the French people: Nous sommes solidaires avec vous. Nous sommes tous ensemble. We are with you. United.— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 14, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly sent a telegram to French president François Hollande, writing, "This tragedy has become another testimony of terrorism's barbarity, which poses a challenge to human civilisation [sic]" and pledging to "closely cooperate" with France in its investigation of the attacks.
"Those terrorist groups that committed the Paris crimes do not believe in ethical principles and they are not loyal to any type of divine religions — including Islam," declared Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The Iranian leader has since canceled a previously planned trip to France.
.@fhollande On behalf of great nation of Iran who's suffered evils of terrorism I condemn #ParisAttacks. Our thoughts & prayers are with you— Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) November 14, 2015
Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission who has been working to try to coordinate security responses across the E.U. since the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris in January, also expressed his shock and support via Twitter.
I am deeply shocked by the events in Paris. We stand in full solidarity with the people of France.— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) November 13, 2015
Countries around the world, including America, are also expressing solidarity with Paris by lighting up some of their most iconic monuments with the colors of the French flag. The French Tricolore shined across such notable structures as the Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, the Wembley Stadium in London, Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Mexican Senate, the Kuala Lumpur Tower in Malaysia, and the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai.
