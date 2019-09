In the aftermath of the horrifying terror attacks on Paris , world leaders have shared an outpouring of comfort and words of support for France and its citizens.Last night, President Obama quoted France's own motto as he expressed America's readiness to stand with the French nation: "We are reminded in this time of tragedy that the bonds of liberté and égalité and fraternité are not only values that the French people care so deeply about, but they are values that we share. And those values are going to endure far beyond any act of terrorism or the hateful vision of those who perpetrated the crimes this evening."He is not alone in that sentiment. As news concerning the terrifying events in Paris continues to develop , leaders from across the globe join the president and leaders of American politics in expressing their solidarity with the wounded city."We, your German friends, we feel so close to you," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this morning. "We will help you lead the fight against terror, which has done something so unimaginable to you." Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conveyed his nation's unwavering support , referring to France as Canada's "French cousin" and pledging "all possible assistance." Canada has a large French-speaking minority, and Trudeau, who also shared his shock and sadness via Twitter, made his public statements in the French language.