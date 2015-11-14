

Tonight, both the Empire State Building and the World Trade Center were lit in the colors of the French tricolor flag at the direction of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Omni Hotel is downtown Dallas and San Francisco's City Hall building also went blue, white, and red in solidarity with France. Las Vegas is also thinking of Paris. The High Roller and Paris Las Vegas hotels offered separate tributes to the victims in Paris. The Paris Las Vegas made its replica Eiffel Tower dark in honor of the lives lost while the High Roller ferris wheel was lit in blue, white, and red.

