Paris Attacks: American Leaders Tweet In Solidarity

Courtney E. Smith
As news breaks of the attacks in Paris, people all over the world are taking to social media to express their solidarity with the city, its citizens, and the French government. President Obama and Vice President Biden spoke of the empathy coming from the country, alluding to the United States' own experience of 9/11, with Obama calling the Paris incursion "an attack on all of humanity and the values we share," adding that "[t]hose of us in the United States know what this is like."

Multiple politicians, public leaders, and current presidential candidates have taken to social media to express their thoughts in the wake of the Parisian attacks.
Tonight, both the Empire State Building and the World Trade Center were lit in the colors of the French tricolor flag at the direction of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Omni Hotel is downtown Dallas and San Francisco's City Hall building also went blue, white, and red in solidarity with France. Las Vegas is also thinking of Paris. The High Roller and Paris Las Vegas hotels offered separate tributes to the victims in Paris. The Paris Las Vegas made its replica Eiffel Tower dark in honor of the lives lost while the High Roller ferris wheel was lit in blue, white, and red.
