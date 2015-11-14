As news breaks of the attacks in Paris, people all over the world are taking to social media to express their solidarity with the city, its citizens, and the French government. President Obama and Vice President Biden spoke of the empathy coming from the country, alluding to the United States' own experience of 9/11, with Obama calling the Paris incursion "an attack on all of humanity and the values we share," adding that "[t]hose of us in the United States know what this is like."
Multiple politicians, public leaders, and current presidential candidates have taken to social media to express their thoughts in the wake of the Parisian attacks.
Our hearts are with Paris tonight. As we learn more about these tragic attacks, we stand together. We will never bow. We will never break.— Vice President Biden (@VP) November 14, 2015
Praying for Paris tonight. America will stand with you against terror.— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 13, 2015
The reports from Paris are harrowing. Praying for the city and families of the victims. -H— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 13, 2015
Horrified by the attacks in Paris tonight. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 13, 2015
My prayers are with the victims and hostages in the horrible Paris attacks. May God be with you all.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2015
Praying for victims of attacks in Paris and for those reportedly held hostage.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 13, 2015
My thoughts and prayers are with the people in Paris tonight.— Dr. Ben Carson (@RealBenCarson) November 13, 2015
My statement regarding the attacks in Paris: pic.twitter.com/0HXWE8uaMX— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 14, 2015
The American people stand with the people of France, our strong ally and partner, as they face these horrific attacks. #Paris #PrayForParis— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) November 13, 2015
We stand with the people of France during this terrible time. The U.S. will do everything in our power to assist the French.— Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) November 14, 2015
This terrorist attack in #Paris is a horrible tragedy. We stand w/the French as they assess & recover. Liberté, égalité, fraternité— Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) November 13, 2015
U.S. will support French people in any way we can & continue to stand for liberté, égalité, fraternité.— John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 14, 2015
My thoughts & prayers are w/all who've been affected by the senseless attacks in Paris. I know NY'ers stand w/the people of France tonight.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 14, 2015
The world aches at the violence in Paris. Tonight, we recommit to the fight against terror & hate across the globe. https://t.co/KTKDh1FU1i— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 13, 2015
Tonight, both the Empire State Building and the World Trade Center were lit in the colors of the French tricolor flag at the direction of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Omni Hotel is downtown Dallas and San Francisco's City Hall building also went blue, white, and red in solidarity with France. Las Vegas is also thinking of Paris. The High Roller and Paris Las Vegas hotels offered separate tributes to the victims in Paris. The Paris Las Vegas made its replica Eiffel Tower dark in honor of the lives lost while the High Roller ferris wheel was lit in blue, white, and red.
#NYC shines in solidarity with #Paris as World Trade Center dons colors of #French flag. #NewYork #France pic.twitter.com/Cx4BXJcLUw— Inga Sarda-Sorensen (@isardasorensen) November 14, 2015
Omni Hotel in Dallas French flag solidarity...#ParisAttacks pic.twitter.com/O3Bzq9RcNa— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 14, 2015
San Francisco stands with Paris. #tricolore pic.twitter.com/2peQhivpFT— Jim Prosser (@jimprosser) November 14, 2015
Tonight, our Eiffel Tower will remain dark in memory of the lives lost in the attacks in Paris. pic.twitter.com/FFr55bRnHE— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) November 14, 2015