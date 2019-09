This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available. For full coverage of the attacks on Paris, click here As news breaks of the attacks in Paris, people all over the world are taking to social media to express their solidarity with the city, its citizens, and the French government. President Obama and Vice President Biden spoke of the empathy coming from the country, alluding to the United States' own experience of 9/11, with Obama calling the Paris incursion "an attack on all of humanity and the values we share," adding that "[t]hose of us in the United States know what this is like."Multiple politicians, public leaders, and current presidential candidates have taken to social media to express their thoughts in the wake of the Parisian attacks.