Parisians React To Horrific Attacks

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available. For ongoing, breaking news coverage of the attacks in Paris, click here As many as 100 people are feared dead and many more are injured after a series of attacks in Paris on Friday night. The attacks included bombings and shootings at a nightclub, a soccer match, a Cambodian restaurant, and a shopping mall.Parisians have been offering shelter to those stranded in the streets after the attacks by using the hashtag #PorteOuverte, which means "open door."Parisians around the city have sheltered in place after French President François Hollande declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the city. Hollande also closed the nation's borders on Friday night. In a brief televised statement, the president said it is "a terrible, terrible event that is upon us."Refinery29 spoke to young Parisians who have been sheltering in place after the attacks. For their safety, we have chosen not to reveal their locations."I heard the last explosions from my window. The phones are ringing, people are screaming and talking very loudly. That's crazy, and I'm fucking alone," Jules Borie, a 25-year-old who works at a record label, told Refinery29.