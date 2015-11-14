Parisians React To Horrific Attacks

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available. For ongoing, breaking news coverage of the attacks in Paris, click here.
As many as 100 people are feared dead and many more are injured after a series of attacks in Paris on Friday night. The attacks included bombings and shootings at a nightclub, a soccer match, a Cambodian restaurant, and a shopping mall.
Parisians have been offering shelter to those stranded in the streets after the attacks by using the hashtag #PorteOuverte, which means "open door."
Parisians around the city have sheltered in place after French President François Hollande declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the city. Hollande also closed the nation's borders on Friday night. In a brief televised statement, the president said it is "a terrible, terrible event that is upon us."
Refinery29 spoke to young Parisians who have been sheltering in place after the attacks. For their safety, we have chosen not to reveal their locations.
"I heard the last explosions from my window. The phones are ringing, people are screaming and talking very loudly. That's crazy, and I'm fucking alone," Jules Borie, a 25-year-old who works at a record label, told Refinery29.
As many as 100 people are feared dead and many more are injured after a series of attacks in Paris on Friday night. The attacks included bombings and shootings at a nightclub, a soccer match, a Cambodian restaurant, and a shopping mall.
Parisians have been offering shelter to those stranded in the streets after the attacks by using the hashtag #PorteOuverte, which means "open door."
Parisians around the city have sheltered in place after French President François Hollande declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the city. Hollande also closed the nation's borders on Friday night. In a brief televised statement, the president said it is "a terrible, terrible event that is upon us."
Refinery29 spoke to young Parisians who have been sheltering in place after the attacks. For their safety, we have chosen not to reveal their locations.
"I heard the last explosions from my window. The phones are ringing, people are screaming and talking very loudly. That's crazy, and I'm fucking alone," Jules Borie, a 25-year-old who works at a record label, told Refinery29.
Advertisement
“
Like death had spread its wings, everyone had the same ghastly face.
Noah Fayçal
”
"Like death had spread its wings, everyone had the same ghastly face," said Noah Fayçal, a 30-year-old fashion assistant, describing the streets of Paris as he tried to make his way home.
"I'm at work in a bar on the canal, and all the windows are boarded up, and [we] and all the clients are smoking inside and getting drunk and generally scared to leave," Monique Tatina, a 24-year-old student, said.
"Everyone who is concerned about me, I am safe! I'm not home yet, but I'm safe! Thank you so much for your concern and prayers. Paris is reeling," student Maryam Cumberbatch told Refinery29.
Many other people in Paris have taken to Twitter to alert friends and family members that they are safe, as well as to offer shelter to others.
"I'm at work in a bar on the canal, and all the windows are boarded up, and [we] and all the clients are smoking inside and getting drunk and generally scared to leave," Monique Tatina, a 24-year-old student, said.
"Everyone who is concerned about me, I am safe! I'm not home yet, but I'm safe! Thank you so much for your concern and prayers. Paris is reeling," student Maryam Cumberbatch told Refinery29.
Many other people in Paris have taken to Twitter to alert friends and family members that they are safe, as well as to offer shelter to others.
We're in Le Marais #PorteOuverte. Can't get back to our hotel by Arc De Triomphe. In a bar presently for warmth but feels wrong being here.— Darren Burn (@dazburn) November 13, 2015
"I'm with two Spanish exchange students who are roofless. Is there anyone with an open door for them near Châtelet who can help?" one person wrote on Twitter.
Je suis avec deux étudiants espagnols en échange à Paris qui se retrouvent sans toit. Y a y-il une #PorteOuverte pour eux près de Châtelet?— Nassymo (@LaMouettedu75) November 14, 2015
Advertisement