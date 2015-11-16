"When I saw her outfit for the evening, I knew she needed something sexy and romantic to complement her sheer lace top," hairstylist Jen Atkin told us about the look she created on Chrissy Teigen for a dinner in Los Angeles last week.
While we can all admit it doesn't take much to make the model look alluring, it was this unexpected take on Bridget Bardot's signature half-up style that took her sheer blouse to a playful and carefree place. Translation: It's the perfect vintage-inspired balance for a sexy ensemble. But the best part? It's great for dirty hair. (Win-Win!)
"This is great for girls who want to restyle their second- or third-day hair," Atkin told us. "We decided to keep her previously curled hair and added a half-up pony."
To pull off the look at home, start with curls, whether natural or done with an iron. (You can use this tutorial for help.) Then, Atkin suggests prepping your hair with dry shampoo for both volume and texture.
To keep the look soft and carefree (which is key!), don't make your part perfect. Instead, "Use your fingers to loosely gather from the ears up to the crown of the head, securing with a bungee elastic," Atkin says. Once your elastic is secure, use a boar-bristle brush (Atkin used a Mason Pearson) to gently lift and loosen the hair in the pony, which will create volume on top. (Just press the brush flush against the scalp and lift to loosen softly.)
Finally, Atkins says to use your fingers to soften the hair around the face, letting a few stray pieces fall out. Use a 1-inch curling iron to re-curl any pieces around the face that need touching-up and set the style by misting with a light-hold hairspray.
