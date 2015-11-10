If you need further proof that the '90s are having more than a moment — aside from the return of brown and frosted lipsticks, our favorite middle-school scents getting revamped, and the second coming of the eyebrow piercing — the man with the power to make the least-liked subject in school actually exciting is back. Bill Nye the Science Guy ("Bill, Bill, Bill, Bill") is starring in a new National Geographic series called Bill Nye's Global Meltdown, which has launched 1,000 memes — and he is moonlighting as a bow-tie designer, according to a recent interview on Fashionista.
Nye has taught us that inertia is a property of matter, that science can be cool, and a whole host of other things we have since forgotten. But it turns out he knows a thing or two about beauty, too — and Fashionista got the scoop. Back in the day, when Nye worked in a shipyard of all places, his friend's girlfriend who worked at Mary Kay introduced him to the science of skin care. To this day, he credits eye products as his skin savior. "She sold me on eye cream, or eye ointment, or whatever that is. And I just got in the habit," he told the site. "Anecdotally, just looking at my friends and guys I went to high school with, my skin looks good, and I think it's 'cause I put stuff on my eyes twice every day, once in the morning, once at night."
Some other fun facts: He and his grandmother are big Pond's fans. He loves a clean shave and uses the Art of Shaving face cream every day — but he did have a beard once. "When I rode my bike one time from Northern California to San Francisco, I was on the road for 10 days, I didn't shave, and I had a beard. And, eh, it's just not me. I did attract a different style of woman for a while. A beard-loving woman," he reveals. Tattoos and man buns aren't for him, either — so we probably won't find him strolling through Williamsburg anytime soon.
Speaking of hair, he's also a big advocate of air-drying, rather than using a blowdryer. "A conventional hairdryer uses about 1,500 watts. That's over a horsepower," he explains. "So an Olympic cyclist, a guy or a gal at the top of his game, cannot, at 100% efficiency, pedal hard enough to drive your hairdryer. If you want to save energy, if you want to do something for the environment, think about that."
Head over to Fashionista to read the interview in its entirety. And yes, in case you were wondering, he seems just as lovely now as he did during our childhood.
Nye has taught us that inertia is a property of matter, that science can be cool, and a whole host of other things we have since forgotten. But it turns out he knows a thing or two about beauty, too — and Fashionista got the scoop. Back in the day, when Nye worked in a shipyard of all places, his friend's girlfriend who worked at Mary Kay introduced him to the science of skin care. To this day, he credits eye products as his skin savior. "She sold me on eye cream, or eye ointment, or whatever that is. And I just got in the habit," he told the site. "Anecdotally, just looking at my friends and guys I went to high school with, my skin looks good, and I think it's 'cause I put stuff on my eyes twice every day, once in the morning, once at night."
Some other fun facts: He and his grandmother are big Pond's fans. He loves a clean shave and uses the Art of Shaving face cream every day — but he did have a beard once. "When I rode my bike one time from Northern California to San Francisco, I was on the road for 10 days, I didn't shave, and I had a beard. And, eh, it's just not me. I did attract a different style of woman for a while. A beard-loving woman," he reveals. Tattoos and man buns aren't for him, either — so we probably won't find him strolling through Williamsburg anytime soon.
Speaking of hair, he's also a big advocate of air-drying, rather than using a blowdryer. "A conventional hairdryer uses about 1,500 watts. That's over a horsepower," he explains. "So an Olympic cyclist, a guy or a gal at the top of his game, cannot, at 100% efficiency, pedal hard enough to drive your hairdryer. If you want to save energy, if you want to do something for the environment, think about that."
Head over to Fashionista to read the interview in its entirety. And yes, in case you were wondering, he seems just as lovely now as he did during our childhood.
Advertisement