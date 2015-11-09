Martin Shkreli, also known as "Pharma Bro," Tinder's "Most Hated Man in America," and the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, may need to add a new title to his growing list of credentials: ultimate Bernie Sanders troll.
On Monday, Shkreli tweeted to the Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate, claiming to have applied for an internship.
"I filled out an internship application for @BernieSanders. If you can't beat em…," Shkreli wrote.
I filled out an internship application for @BernieSanders. If you can't beat em...— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) November 9, 2015
Sanders staffers responded quickly to the drug company executive. "You must complete all sections of the application in order to be considered for the position," Sanders' team tweeted.
For the record, Shkreli is applying for an internship that would pay him about $12 per hour, according to Bloomberg. He made $8.2 million in 2014.
Sanders called Shkreli the "poster boy for drug company greed" shortly after the "Pharma Bro" jacked up the price on a lifesaving drug used to treat HIV patients, raising it from $13.50 per pill to an outlandish $750 per pill.
For his part, Shkreli has seen the criticism as the start of a beef, which he has continued via Twitter.
If @BernieSanders doesnt want my $, he can send it back to me. Keeping it & then donating that amount to charity means he still accepted it.— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) October 16, 2015
"Damn @BernieSanders is my boy with that Kosovo reference. Gets my full endorsement. I did donate to him…," Shkreli tweeted in early October. He later told Stat News that he donated $2,700 to Sanders in September.
Shortly after, Sanders refused the CEO's money. Instead, the senator donated it to Whitman-Walker Health, a Washington, D.C.-based clinic that specializes in the treatment of HIV patients and the LGBT community, according to the Boston Globe.
Now, weeks later, Shkreli has found a new way to troll Sanders.
@SenSanders I have uploaded my resume and cover letter. Thank you for your consideration and I look forward to hearing back.— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) November 9, 2015
"I have uploaded my resume and cover letter. Thank you for your consideration and I look forward to hearing back," he tweeted to the Sanders team Monday morning.
Our advice to Shkreli: Don't hold your breath.
