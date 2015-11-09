Stars, they're just like us! They forget their room keys! Sometimes, even on their birthdays.
Yesterday, Lorde, everyone's favorite teen goth, turned 19. And in the midst of celebrations that surely included well-wishes from fans worldwide, the talented songstress also managed to forget her key card and end up locked out of her hotel room. "Turns out nineteen year olds still forget their room keys (and maybe they sometimes have a lace undone too)," she posted to Instagram, thanking everyone for their wishes and topping it off with a so-appropriate-it's-almost-mandatory birthday cake emoji.
The "Royals" singer also shared pics of stunning flowers sent to her from family and friends, including a bouquet of white roses from none other than Givenchy artistic director Riccardo Tisci, with whom she charmingly goofed off at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund awards last week.
In another birthday shot, the newly short-haired songstress gave fans a close-up look at her sleek new cut in a picture showing her straight strands resting across the back of a black lace top. (For our Lorde, is there any other color?)
But in perhaps our favorite birthday post from the singer, Lorde was not shy about sharing her love for her adorable younger brother, Angelo, with whom she shares a birthday: "Send all your love to this little angel/devil/rascal/future heartbreaker on his fourteenth," she posts. (We see good looks run in the family.)
And those of you [read: everyone] who are eagerly awaiting Lorde's sophomore album, take heart: She spent the first day of the last year of her teens in the studio. New music is coming.
