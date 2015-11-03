Lorde Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Hair

The last time we saw Lorde she was showing off her pinkeye, which she famously paired with a black cat-eye, during New York Fashion Week. The singer had gone pretty off the grid since then... Until last night, that is, when she debuted a striking new beauty look at the CFDA Awards: short and straight hair.
That's right: The 18-year-old traded in her long, luxurious curls for chest-grazing, flat-ironed locks. She styled the look in a half-up, half-down manner and topped it off with an equally subdued, natural makeup look. (Bold, dark lipstick noticeably absent.) What did she do post-party? "I combed my fingers through my hair, threw on my boiler suit and yeezys and met the world's greatest publisher for a drink" — as one does — according to her Instagram.
While her straight locks and soft makeup are a nice change of pace from her typical lewk, hopefully we'll see her natural coils make an appearance again soon. That cut plus her curls would make for a pretty major (and even shorter) 'do. Does this also mean new music on Lorde's horizon? Here's hoping.
