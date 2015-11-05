19 Ways Lorde Turning 19 Will Make You Feel Old

This Saturday, Lorde, your favorite teen goth (no offense to your niece, who will be getting a nice Hot Topic gift card from you this Christmas) turns 19. Remember how you marveled over the pop star's youth when "Royals" was inescapable a couple years ago?
Now she's older. Which means you're older. Let her inching toward the legal drinking age remind you of your own mortality. Lorde has one more year to be a teenager. But how many years do you have before you find your first gray hair? Or are confused by youthful slang?
Is bae still a thing anymore?
Can it be plural?
Time moves fast. Ahead, check out a few moments in music and pop culture that remind you just how fast it moves.
Opener Photo: Gregory Pace/BEImages.