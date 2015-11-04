Kendall Jenner is having the best week ever. Let's recap for a second: She celebrated her 20th birthday with an insane party, and she's officially walking the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with her best friend, Gigi Hadid. So how does Jenner celebrate? By posting a photo where she flashes the camera.
On Wednesday, Jenner shared the below photo of herself, complete with bare nipple and "X" emoji, to thank her 40 million followers for being so cool. "My favorite photo of myself for all 40 mill of you," she wrote on Instagram. "Genuine happiness."
In addition to showing — or rather, not showing — her nipple, Jenner is sporting a seemingly genuine, happy smile. According to the caption, Moisés Arias is the photographer behind the happy candid. (You may know Arias as Rico from Hannah Montana — or as the guy in that controversial shirtless-in-bed photo with Willow Smith.)
Kendall Jenner is now just 1 million followers away from catching up to her little sister, Kylie. After all, Kendall already holds the record for Instagram's most liked photo of all time. Stay tuned to see if her new "favorite" post breaks the internet.
