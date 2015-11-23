Books are our go-to gifts for the holidays, and we'll tell you why. We all have budgets, and books don't cost a lot. We happen to still be suckers for the tactile thrill offered by physical books, which usually ring up at under $25. And if the person you're shopping for has an iPad, Kindle, or other e-reader, you're looking at 10 bucks or less.
Plus, books are very personal gifts. You really can't scoop up a title at random; choosing the right one takes a little time and thought about the receiver. There's one for everybody on your list: inspiring memoirs for your friends; sci-fi YA for your nieces and nephews; historical volumes that are the literary equivalent of a Ken Burns documentary for your parents; travel books for anyone with wanderlust; and cookbooks or self-help titles for your S.O. — a sneaky way of giving a gift to yourself without actually doing so. Oh, and lest we forget: Books are easy to wrap. (And e-books, of course, don't need any wrapping at all.) At this time of year, that counts for a lot!
Plus, books are very personal gifts. You really can't scoop up a title at random; choosing the right one takes a little time and thought about the receiver. There's one for everybody on your list: inspiring memoirs for your friends; sci-fi YA for your nieces and nephews; historical volumes that are the literary equivalent of a Ken Burns documentary for your parents; travel books for anyone with wanderlust; and cookbooks or self-help titles for your S.O. — a sneaky way of giving a gift to yourself without actually doing so. Oh, and lest we forget: Books are easy to wrap. (And e-books, of course, don't need any wrapping at all.) At this time of year, that counts for a lot!
Here are 25 recently published books that we think would make awesome presents this year. Warning: We went heavy on the badass books written by and for women. Hey, nobody has to know you read it first.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.