Books are our go-to gifts for the holidays, and we'll tell you why. We all have budgets, and books don't cost a lot. We happen to still be suckers for the tactile thrill offered by physical books, which usually ring up at under $25. And if the person you're shopping for has an iPad, Kindle, or other e-reader, you're looking at 10 bucks or less.



Plus, books are very personal gifts. You really can't scoop up a title at random; choosing the right one takes a little time and thought about the receiver. There's one for everybody on your list: inspiring memoirs for your friends; sci-fi YA for your nieces and nephews; historical volumes that are the literary equivalent of a Ken Burns documentary for your parents; travel books for anyone with wanderlust; and cookbooks or self-help titles for your S.O. — a sneaky way of giving a gift to yourself without actually doing so. Oh, and lest we forget: Books are easy to wrap. (And e-books, of course, don't need any wrapping at all.) At this time of year, that counts for a lot!