Bad boys are fine to admire from afar. Especially when they're fictional. But let's face it, the rebels we 'ship and swear we'd be with in a heartbeat if they jumped off the screen wouldn't really be that fun to hang out with.



There's the dangerous rebel, who will never show up where he's suppose to be. The charming quipper, who's actually just obsessed with building himself up and putting other people down. And then of course, there are flat out criminals and sociopaths. But, often, criminals and sociopaths with really great smiles and British accents. Maybe it's time to shift your affection to a more stable fantasy guy?



Ahead, some of our favourite bad boys and IRL nightmares.

