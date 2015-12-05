"Bad boys" are fine to admire from afar. Especially when they're fictional. I mean, we probably wouldn't want a boyfriend who wears a leather jacket IRL, but in movies it's fine. And that's just the point: the rebels we'd be with in a heartbeat if they jumped off the screen wouldn't actually be that fun to hang out with in real life.



There's the dangerous rebel, who will never show up where he's suppose to be. The charming quipper, who's actually just bigging himself up and putting other people down. And then of course, there are flat out criminals and sociopaths.



Why are we so obsessed with horrible men? Maybe it's time to shift our affection to more stable fantasy guys? Ones that wouldn't neg you on a date or forget your birthday. Ahead is a list of some of the other crappy things our favourite on-screen bad boys would do.

