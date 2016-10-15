This story was original published on October 29, 2015.
Halloween is an excuse to show a different side of yourself or act like someone entirely new, which is why most Halloween costumes available to women are "sexy." We're of the mentality that if you want all eyes on you, you don't have to wait around for that one day in October. But for many, the holiday is an opportunity to try a persona on for size, and there's nothing wrong with that.
But the thing we take offense to is sexy costumes that are also so ubiquitous that you're pretty much guaranteed that a half-dozen other women at your party will have the same one on. If you're not cool with looking like everyone else during the other 364 days of the year, why are you okay with that on that one particular day? C'mon, ladies, we have the internet. There are tons of other characters out there that let you be your weird, interesting self, while also doing the sexy thing.
If you've decided to go the racy route, don't follow the pack this year. We've called out the most typically snoozy sexy costumes out there, and their more interesting boxed-costume alternatives.