As if we needed another reason to love Paris.
The Salon Du Chocolat — a.k.a. the conference of our dreams — kicked off there on October 28, a date that just happens to be National Chocolate Day.
The samples at this five-day gathering aren't your run-of-the-mill Halloween haul of mini Snickers, Kit Kats and M&Ms. These sweets are whipped up by 220 chocolatiers, pastry-makers, cocoa experts, and confectioners, some of whom are competing in the World Chocolate Masters Final.
Those lucky enough to attend what organizers are hailing as the world's largest event dedicated to chocolate are treated to more than just tastes of the sweet itself.
The gathering also features a fashion show filled with chocolate couture and the ultimate candy art: a 19-foot bear molded by sculptor Richard Orlinski and Pré Catalan pastry chef Christelle Brua.
Experiencing extreme chocolate cravings? It's not too late to get in on the action — the event at the Paris Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center runs through November 1.
But for those who can't drop everything and book the next flight to Charles de Gaulle, here's a delicious video you can dig into from your desk.
Bon appétit!
