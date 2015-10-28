10 Things Only Chocolate-Obsessed People Understand

It's National Chocolate Day! Of course, every day is chocolate day in our book. (No seriously; we actually eat chocolate every single day.) In honor of this momentous occasion, we are celebrating our fellow choco-lovers. We're also planning on using the holiday as an excuse to chow down on all things chocolate.
If you consider chocolate your real BFF and can't deal when people don't like your favorite sweet, then you're in the club. We're the people who probably love chocolate a little too much, but we wouldn't have it any other way.
So, grab a bar from your secret stash and find out just how obsessed you really are. Ahead, our list of 10 things that only true chocolate lovers will understand.
