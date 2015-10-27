This Is America's Most Hated Halloween Candy

As kids, we all had trick-or-treating-candy rankings that helped us determine how to trade our Halloween spoils with friends. (I always wanted Bottle Caps and all things chocolate, and I tried to get rid of anything grape-flavored.) But while we all have our favorites, apparently America agrees that certain trick-or-treating classics are better than others. Yahoo Food surveyed its readers to find out exactly which Halloween candy reigns supreme.
Just what is America's favorite Halloween candy? A whopping 21% of respondents voted for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. In fact, the top five candies were all chocolate-based: Snickers, M&Ms, chocolate bars, and Kit Kats came in second, third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. What candies do Americans collectively hate? Licorice, raisins, candy corn, gum, and "fruit" (does that even count?).
So there you have it: According to Yahoo Food's results, America is, unsurprisingly, made up of chocolate lovers. Now we know what to focus on while we're candy-shopping — for the, um, kids — this week.
