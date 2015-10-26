The 40+ Best Dog Costumes EVER

It's official: There is nothing in the world cuter than New York City's annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. Every year we think it can't get any more adorable, and then it does. And this year's event managed to cover all of the bases. There were nostalgic odes to our childhood idols (see puppy Cher from Clueless and puppy Super Mario). There were timely costumes ripped straight from the headlines (see puppy Pizza Rat and puppy Pope). There was an even an incredibly clever nod to everyone's favorite pastime.
The good news: You don't have to take our word for it. Up ahead, we rounded up photos of the cutest pups on parade. Four legs or two, these dogs have set a seriously high bar for this Halloween's get-ups — so you better get cracking on that costume!
