It may just be that Chrissy Teigen is glowing due to her recent announcement, but there was a little something extra about her that caught our eye this week. Namely, the soft waves, slightly contoured cheeks, and a red-meets-orange lip color she wore to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund lunch in Los Angeles.
Whether you're a fan or not — although, who isn't? — there's no denying that this is fall beauty perfection. So let's talk about what's on all of our minds: how to get the look.
You can copy the soft movement that hairstylist Jen Atkin created with either a flat iron wave (try this tutorial), or with a simple large-barrel curling iron (this technique will work perfectly). The former will be easier to pull off, but just make sure you focus the wave on the center portion on the hair, let it cool completely, and then brush through the curls with a boar-nylon brush to give it the soft finish. (Seriously, you have to brush it out to get this look.)
To mimic her glowing skin and matte lip, courtesy of makeup artist Patrick Ta, apply your go-to foundation, then lightly dust contour powder under your cheekbones, under your jawline, and along your hairline; then go back and add highlighter above your cheekbones. (Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze and Glow is perfect for this effect, and you can follow this tutorial for even more guidance.) To score a nearly identical lip look, apply Hourglass' Opaque Rouge Lipstick in Raven, or a smilar shade, and you're done! See? We told you it was easy.
