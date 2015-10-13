The 2016 Met Ball Theme Has Been Announced, & It’s Awesome

Besides wedding dress shopping and maybe picking an Oscar gown, the Met Ball necessitates the longest lead time for choosing an outfit. After all, attendants have to adhere to an elaborate theme at the glamorous affair each year. Hopefully, seven months will be enough time for the fabulous mishmash of celebrities and designers (and "regular people" willing to pay $25K for the experience) to figure out their getups. The theme of the 2016 Met Ball, which will take place on May 2, is "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute exhibit, which the gala celebrates, "will focus on the dichotomy between handmade haute couture and machine-made fashion," according to Vogue. Expect over 100 looks, comprised of a mix of ready-to-wear and couture pieces to be displayed. The industry's most cutting-edge developments will be covered, too: There will be a 3-D printing workshop in the exhibit, along with other workshops tackling the techniques that make our lusted-after fashion come to be.
With facinating, potentially game-changing tech advancements cropping up constantly, our expectations are high for some really next-level looks. Last year's theme was "China: Through the Looking Glass," just in case you need a refresher on the level of creativity, the abundance of couture, and, the just plain crazy that gets trotted out on the red carpet for the toniest fashion event of the year.
