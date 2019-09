Trying on jeans ranks up there as a most-loathsome shopping experience: Wriggling into pair after pair (after pair) means being confronted by the realities of definitely not having the hips-to-waist ratio or the inseam of a fit model. It can be just as bad as swimsuit shopping — maybe even worse. Sure, online denim shopping means flailing in a sea of denim in the comfort of your own bedroom instead of the fluorescent-lit hell of a fitting room, but you’re still trying on pairs you likely won't keep, in a wide range of sizes, since fit varies so wildly between brands. LikeAGlove is attempting to make the online denim quest a whole lot smoother. The brand's “smart leggings” are equipped with built-in conducive fibers that take thousands of measurements of the shape and contours of your gams to make online jeans shopping easier. Your measurements get sent via a Bluetooth controller to LikeAGlove’s free app, which matches up with a catalog of popular denim brands. The idea cropped up when founder and CEO Simon Cooper was at a family barbeque last year. His wife complained about the impossible search for great-fitting jeans, and challenged her husband to use his tech prowess to make the quest less frustrating.You can technically veg out in the unisex leggings and do all your decidedly non-active pursuits in a pair of LikeAGloves — “a few pre-sale customers say they wouldn’t mind wearing them around the house,” Cooper says — but they’re intended to be measurement garments, not a wear-everywhere stand-in for those jeans you’re trying to buy. “LikeAGlove was designed to help customers keep up with their changing figures and ensure they can get the perfect fit each time they need a new pair of jeans,” he adds.