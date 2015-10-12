The Biggest Columbus Day Sales You NEED To Shop

Alyssa Coscarelli
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
We've tried just about everything to curb our online shopping addictions. If you're anything like us, you've become accustomed to the strategy of adding something to your cart and then letting it sit in the hopes that if it stays there long enough, you won't want to buy it anymore. But, when a huge sale day this good comes around, we can't help but follow through. From wear-everyday dresses to designer duds, deals this good mean you've got full permission to "Add to Cart," and then actually make the purchase. Click on for the best Columbus Day sales to shop before it's too late.

More from Shopping