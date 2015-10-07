Quvenzhané Wallis, 12-Year-Old Wunderkind, Will Write 4 Books

Quvenzhané Wallis is officially putting every other 12-year-old to shame. (And lots of adults, too.) You might know that the pint-sized star was the youngest actress to ever receive a best actress Oscar nomination for 2012's Beasts of the Southern Wild. You may have also seen her share the screen with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in last year's Annie. And now, you can tack on a major book deal to her list of impressive accomplishments.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wallis is set to publish a whopping four books for Simon & Schuster's children's book division. There will be a chapter-book trilogy plus a picture book, and it's reportedly a six-figure deal. "Loosely based on the author’s own experiences, Wallis’ yet-to-be-titled picture book follows a spunky young heroine who is very much looking forward to a night out with her mom at an awards show," says THR. "The duo has a grand time getting dressed up, riding in a limo, and walking the red carpet."
Don't even ask what we achieved as seventh graders.
