Coming Soon: $69 Flights From U.S. To Europe

Ever dreamed of a romp through the Scottish countryside or a stroll along a Scandinavian fjord? Then you might know the feeling of having your fanciful hopes dashed by exorbitant airfare costs. But cheer up, because that might not be the case for long. Globe-trotters may soon be worshipping at the shrine of Norwegian Air.
According to NBC News, the airline's CEO Bjørn Kjos announced on Tuesday that the company plans to "sell one-way tickets to Europe for $69 as early as 2017 by flying from U.S. airports that have low fees." The company is currently considering flights to Edinburgh, Scotland and Bergen, Norway. On the U.S. end, Norwegian Air is looking at airports like Westchester County Airport in New York and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
"The potential plans are part of Norwegian's broader move to cut prices and take share from traditional flag carriers that dominate trans-Atlantic flying," NBC said. Round-trip tickets may average closer to $300, but that's still not a bad deal. Who's up for a trip to Edinburgh?
