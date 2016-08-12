The Steamiest TV Affairs Of All Time

We know you've been there. Watching a husband or wife cheat on their significant other in a TV show, tsk tsk'ing them out loud, shaking your head in disbelief that they would dare break their vows and stoop so low.
And then, secretly: You cheer on the cheaters, hoping the affair lasts as long as possible because more cheating means more irresistibly hot sex scenes.
We get it. Morally and IRL, there isn't much worse than adultery (and of course, we don't condone it). But...we must admit, it sure does make for good entertainment. So each week, we'll be rounding up some of the steamiest, hot-and-heavy small screen affairs. Go ahead, you know you want to. Click through the slideshow. We won't tell.
And then, secretly: You cheer on the cheaters, hoping the affair lasts as long as possible because more cheating means more irresistibly hot sex scenes.
We get it. Morally and IRL, there isn't much worse than adultery (and of course, we don't condone it). But...we must admit, it sure does make for good entertainment. So each week, we'll be rounding up some of the steamiest, hot-and-heavy small screen affairs. Go ahead, you know you want to. Click through the slideshow. We won't tell.