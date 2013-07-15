Yes, we'll admit it — when it comes to celebrity obsessions, ours is strictly canine. From Ryan Gosling's mohawked pup George to Amanda Seyfried's furry friend Fin, we rounded up our eight favorite, four-legged pals. But, wait — it gets better: In an effort to throw you a bone (pause) and save you countless hours scrolling through Petfinder.com, we found close to identical doggie doppelgängers available to adopt today! Looks like every dog has its day, after all.