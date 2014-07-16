Just when you thought The 2 Bandits couldn't get any cooler, the brand pulls a complete 180 for fall, swapping last season's punky pink hair for the chicest, moodiest cowgirl you ever did see. We're not exaggerating when we say we haven't been able to peel our eyes away from this lookbook since it first came across our desk.
The California-based accessories line tapped Harper Smith to shoot the dark, suggestive snaps. And, model Allie Crandell — with her pouty lips, strong brows, and pensive stare — has the brooding Western outlaw look down to a T. We couldn't think of a more stunning way to show off 2 Bandits' antiqued brass and silver baubles — but, don't take our word for it. Click through to witness the Wild West like you've never seen it before.