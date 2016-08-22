1. Major News: At least 51 people are dead after a suicide bombing at a wedding in Turkey.
In a press conference, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the attacker was between the ages of 12 and 14. He also said 69 people had been wounded and that 17 were in critical condition. (Read more)
2. World News: The of brother of Omran Daqneesh, the Syrian boy who gained attention for his heartbreaking photo, died from his wounds.
Halab Today, an opposition TV station, reportedly posted a photo of Ali Daqneesh, 10, in a hospital with a tube coming out of his mouth, saying he died from his wounds. Ali was not in the family home when it collapsed, but playing with friends in the street when a bomb fell on Wednesday. (Read More)
3. Here At Home: President Obama will head to flood-ravaged Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday.
The announcement that the president will visit Baton Rouge on Tuesday comes amid increased calls for him to appear in person to address what has been called "the worst [natural disaster] to hit the United States since Superstorm Sandy." (Read More)
4. Just Wrong: In an interview, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte admitted that he "over-exaggerated" the incident at a Rio gas station.
Lochte admitted that he was "embarrassed" by the incident and says that, "I know what I did was wrong." Rio police have said that Lochte and his teammates vandalized a bathroom after a night of hard partying. Armed guards confronted them and asked them to pay for the damage. (Read More)
5. Talking Points: A new book claims that factories in Myanmar under contract with retailer H&M hired employees as young as 14.
According to The Guardian, Modeslavar ("fashion slaves" in Swedish) authors Moa Kärnstrand and Tobias Andersson Akerblom met with 15-year-old girls who said they were made to work 12-hour days for the lowest minimum wage in the world (about $3 a day). (Read More)
6. In-The-Know: Lou Pearlman, the Svengali behind the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC, has died at the age of 62.
According to Billboard, Pearlman passed away in a Miami prison from an undisclosed ailment. He was serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of of running a half-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme in 2008. (Read More)
7. Listen Up: The Frank Ocean album Blonde, formerly known as Boys Don't Cry, popped up on Apple Music.
It seems the singer was giving out copies of Blonde buried inside his 360-page glossy magazine, titled Boys Don't Cry. Wondering what else was in that glossy? Reportedly photos shot by Ocean, an interview with his mom and Lil B, a screenplay written by Ocean, and horoscopes. (Read More)
8. Icebreaker: The Prime Minister of Japan appeared as Mario during the Olympics closing ceremony.The close of the Rio games featured many memorable moments, but the most unexpected was when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe hopped out of a warp pipe dressed as the Nintendo character. Why? The country will host the 2020 games in Tokyo. (Read More)
