Turkey Wedding Bomber Kills Dozens

A Kurdish wedding in Turkey ended in tragedy when a suicide bomber attacked. It is believed that the bomber was young as 12 years old. At least 51 people are dead and scores of others wounded, reports The Associated Press.
The bombing took place late on Saturday in Gaziantep — near Turkey's border with Syria. The AP reports that the blast was the deadliest attack in Turkey this year.
In a press conference, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the attacker was between the ages of 12 and 14. He also said 69 people had been wounded and that 17 were in critical condition.
Earlier, Erdogan released a statement attributing the attack to ISIS, saying the terrorist group was "the most likely perpetrator of the Gaziantep attack."
According to reports, the bride and groom are undergoing treatment and were not critically wounded. However, the groom's uncle and sister are among the dead.
Turkey is still reeling from a failed coup attempt and a summer of terrorist attacks that have rocked the nation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
