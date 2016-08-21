Brother Of Syrian Boy Wounded In Aleppo Has Died

According to anti-government activists, the of brother of a wounded Syrian boy who gained international attention due to a photo that circulated this week has died. Halab Today, an opposition TV station, reportedly posted a photo of Ali Daqneesh, 10, in a hospital with a tube coming out of his mouth, saying he died from his wounds, reports The Associated Press.
Ali was not in the family home when it collapsed, but playing with friends in the street when a bomb fell on Wednesday. Today, The Guardian reports that he had died from his injuries.
Earlier this week, the world's attention turned to Syria again due to a video released by the Aleppo Media Center that showed rescuers carrying a 5-year-old boy into an ambulance. Covered in dirt and blood, the boy was identified as Omran Daqneesh. A photo of Omran has served as a stark reminder of the impact of Syria's years-long civil war. The girl alongside him in the ambulance was later identified as his sister. They were rescued, along with two other siblings, and treated for their injuries. The children's parents were also rescued.
Ongoing air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's authoritarian leader, Bashar al-Assad, as well as Russian forces supporting him, have targeted opposition neighborhoods. People in Aleppo face "constant bombardment, violence, and displacement," according to the U.N. Refugee Agency.
