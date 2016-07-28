1. World News: Turkish authorities ordered the shutdown of dozens of media outlets after this month's failed coup.
A total of three news agencies, 16 TV channels, 45 papers, and 15 magazines will be shut down. Separately, nearly 1,700 members of the armed forces — including 149 generals and admirals — have been discharged. (BBC)
2. Here At Home: All charges were dropped against the three remaining officers involved in the death of Freddie Gray.
The prosecutors’ decision to drop the charges marks the end of the case, which saw six officers charged over the death. Gray, a Black man, died in April of 2015 after being arrested in Baltimore. (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagen in 1981, will be released from a psychiatric hospital.
Hinckley, who shot President Reagan and three others outside the Washington Hilton on March 30, 1981, was found not guilty by reason of insanity at a 1982 trial and ordered confined for treatment at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Washington, D.C. (USA Today)
4. Not An Onion Story: Donald Trump invited Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's emails during a press conference.
"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Trump said. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press." He added, "If Russia, or China, or any other country has those emails, I mean, to be honest with you, I'd love to see them." (Read More)
5. Real Talk: Apple sold its billionth iPhone— nine years after the product was originally launched.
Some Wall Street analysts recently predicted that such a milestone was imminent for Apple, as CNNMoney notes. The announcement also comes one day after Apple posted its second quarter earnings, which reported a 15% drop in iPhone sales compared to one year ago. (Time)
6. Style Stalking: Jennifer Lopez is collaborating with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti on a capsule collection to debut in 2017.
The shoe designer first met Lopez about co-designing some pieces back in May, WWD reports. Buyers will get a first look at the final samples in August, with the high-end line set to hit retailers in January. Prices are expected to start at $795. (Read More)
7. What A Time To Be Alive: Kylie Jenner's Kyshadow palette sold out in less than 60 seconds.
The newest launch went live at 3 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, July 26, and was out of stock before you could name every Kardashian and Jenner. Don't feel too defeated if you couldn't get it into your basket in time: The palette will be back on Kylie's website this Friday. (Read More)
8. On The Trail: President Obama took the stage at the DNC to show his support for Hillary Clinton.Obama delivered perhaps the best speech in a career marked by memorable ones. He touched on immigration reform, told a classic dad joke about Ginger Rogers' dancing prowess, and painted a picture of an America united by its common toughness, its common strength, and its common hope. (Read More)
