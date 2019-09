Update: Trump Says His Comments On Email Hack Were “Sarcastic”

In a Fox & Friends interview, Trump clarified that his comments on Russia were "sarcastic," adding that it's still unclear if Russia is responsible for the DNC hack. "Of course I'm being sarcastic," Trump said on the show . "But you have 33,000 emails deleted, and the real problem is what was said on those emails from the Democratic National Committee. You take a look at what was said on those emails, it's disgraceful."This story was originally published on July 27, 2016.Donald Trump hopes that Russia hacks Hillary Clinton's emails, he said during a press conference in Florida this morning."Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Trump said. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.""If Russia, or China, or any other country has those emails, I mean, to be honest with you, I'd love to see them," he said.