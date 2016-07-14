1. The ACLU sued the Baton Rouge Police Department over the treatment of protesters, alleging officers used excessive force.
More than 100 people were arrested during a protest on Saturday, including two local journalists and activist DeRay Mckesson. The suit alleges police “responded to peaceful acts of protest with unlawful restrictions” and deployed “militarized equipment and excessive force.” (Buzzfeed News)
2. World News: Theresa May officially became the U.K.'s prime minister after an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.
She is succeeding former Prime Minister David Cameron, who formally stepped down from the post today and was one of the first political casualties following the Brexit referendum. He announced his resignation almost immediately after the results of the vote were released. (Read More)
3. In-The-Know: A baby in Texas was born with Zika-linked microcephaly.
The baby was born in Harris County, where Houston is located. The mother had traveled from Latin America, where she was likely infected with the mosquito-borne virus. Neither the mother nor the baby are infectious; officials say there is no risk to the public. (USA Today)
4. Clapback: Donald Trump slammed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after she called him "a faker."
"Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot — resign!" he tweeted on July 13. (Read More)
5. Real Talk: President Obama just published a study in a major medical journal — the first sitting president to do so.
The article, published in JAMA, starts by providing evidence that the Affordable Care Act has improved the quality of care Americans get and made health care more affordable and accessible. It also lays out what President Obama believes to be the next steps in improving our country's health-care system. (Read More)
6. Geek Out: Pokémon Go became the biggest mobile game in U.S. history, with 21 million active players each day.
With almost 21 million active players each day, Pokémon Go could even become bigger than Snapchat and Google Maps, SurveyMonkey reports. Some analysts say users are spending more time on the app than Facebook. As crazy as it sounds, soon everyone might prefer Pikachu over face swaps and profile pics. (Read More)
7. Throwback: ABC is about to relaunch its free streaming service with 38 old shows, like My So-Called Life and Ugly Betty.
Just a few old shows making a resurgence on the app are My So-Called Life, 8 Simple Rules, Benched, Samantha Who?, and Ugly Betty. If that's not enough to transport you back to childhood, it's also including Schoolhouse Rock. (Read More)
8. Icebreaker: Ghostbusters won't be released in China.China serves as a huge secondary market for major Hollywood releases. Though Sony refused comment, the reason could be due to Chinese censorship guidelines disallowing films that “promote cults or superstition.” (Read More)
