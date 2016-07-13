ABC's about to relaunch its free streaming service with seven new original series, along with a blast from the past. The latest version, now available on the app store, will stream 38 old ABC shows, according to Variety. And if you grew up in the '90s, the collection is bound to push your nostalgia buttons.
Just a few old shows making a resurgence on the app are My So-Called Life, 8 Simple Rules, Benched, Samantha Who?, and Ugly Betty. If that's not enough to transport you back to childhood, it's also including Schoolhouse Rock. The full seasons of every show will be available, so you can relive all those evenings on the couch with your family, albeit probably in a shorter time span.
The new short series also sound promising. “All My Gay Friends are Getting Married” explores the struggles of modern female singlehood, and “Boondoogle” stars Modern Family's Ty Burrell as an actor who's just gotten his big break.
It seems like there'll be something for everyone. If not, though, there are still 40 more shows in the works.
