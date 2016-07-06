Thought You Didn't Need A Summer Jacket? Think Again

Bomber jackets are the bomb...cheesy, I know, but I'm also not lying. The baggy, kind-of sporty silhouette is the ultimate topper, regardless of your personal style.



And while it can be tough to think about outwear when you're busy dripping sweat everywhere you go, a light jacket is still key in the summer months — you never know when you're going to encounter a temp drop in the middle of the day, while you're out at night, or even in the office (we all know what those arctic HQs feel like). Aside from style and warmth, bombers bode even better than your average thin jacket, because most materials are more-or-less wrinkle-proof. Ball that piece up in your bag at the last minute and you won't have to worry about what it looks like hours later.



Ahead, you'll find a solid roundup of summer-worthy bombers that will keep you cool (in more ways than one) all summer long.

