1. On The Trail: Donald Trump said the U.S. should consider the use of racial profiling in the wake of the Orlando shooting.
“I think profiling is something that we’re going to have to start thinking about as a country,” Trump said in a telephone interview with CBS’s Face the Nation. “You look at Israel and you look at others, they do it and they do it successfully." (Time)
2. Here At Home: A Pennsylvania couple allegedly tried to give their 14-year-old daughter to a friend as a "gift."
Daniel Stoltzfus, the father of the girl, now 18, said in an affidavit that he had “given away” the girl four years ago to Lee Kaplan, 51, in thanks for financial help. Stoltzfus said that he had done some online research and believed it was legal. (Read More)
3. Major News: Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin died early Sunday morning in a car accident. He was 27.
According to the Los Angeles Times, friends visited his house in Studio City at 1 a.m. when they went to check up on him. They discovered his body pinned between his car and a mailbox. (Read More)
4. Laywer Up: Ticketmaster is finally paying customers in the settlement of a 2003 class action suit by giving away free tickets.
The 50 million customers who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster.com between October 21, 1999, and February 27, 2013, are eligible to receive at least one (and up to 17) vouchers good for two free tickets to an event. (Read More)
5. Try Again: Cranberry juice doesn't cure UTIs, but Ocean Spray co-authored a study that says it does.
As Vox reports, juice companies fund studies saying cranberry juice can prevent UTIs. A new study by Ocean Spray concluded that "cranberries can be a nutritional approach to reducing symptomatic [urinary tract infections]." (Read More)
6. It's A Boy: Chelsea Clinton announced the birth of her second child, Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky, over the weekend.
People reported that the Clinton-Mezvinskys had been waiting to find out if the baby was a boy or a girl. The suspense is over. Clinton and her husband, investment banker Marc Mezvinsky, are now the proud parents a son named Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky. (Read More)
7. Well Played: Miley Cyrus trolled the internet with an Instagram photo of her wearing a "Hemsworth" T-shirt.
After months of speculation on whether she and former flame Liam Hemsworth are actually together again, Miley decided to troll the internet. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of herself wearing a very telling T-shirt. (Read More)
8. Listen Up: Does your selfie addiction make you a narcissist? We discuss in our podcast, Strong Opinions, Loosely Held.
Critics of the selfie have dismissed it as raw narcissism. Yet researcher Mary McGill of the National University of Ireland, Galway, reads the selfie as a tool with which women wrest the gaze back from male audiences and transform into both the creator and subject of their own images. (Read More)
